Trustpuram South residents battle sewage, 15 days on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past 15 days, residents of Trustpuram South are surrounded by sewage leaking out of a pumping station on St Mary’s Road. Many of them are unable to even step out of their homes. Srinivasan, an 80-year-old resident, said the sewage has not been cleared despite a break from the rains. “We complained several times, but no action was taken. There are many senior citizens and infants in these apartments,” he said. On the other hand, officials claimed that 90-HP motor pumps have been deployed to remove the wastewater from the locality.

According to the residents, this is the first time they have suffered an issue this serious; the situation wasn’t this bad even in 2015, when there were heavier rains. “We can’t open the windows because of the stench nor can we step out, even during an emergency. We spoke to officials from both the Metro Water and the city corporation, but the issue remains,” said Vasanthi, a 63-year-old resident.

Metro Water officials said that to attend to the leak (at the sewage pumping station on St Mary’s Road), they will have to shut down the station, inconveniencing the residents further. “So we are pumping it out using high-capacity motor pumps,” said a senior official, adding that the sewage will be removed by Sunday night.

It may be remembered that quite recently, a sewage leak occurred on RK Mutt Road, which also witnessed a cave-in. The leak was fixed last week. “The pipes are burdened by the stormwater that are being connected to the sewage lines, instead of stormwater drains. That’s why such issues are coming up,” said a metro water official.