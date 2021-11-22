STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Trustpuram South residents battle sewage, 15 days on

Officials, on the other hand, claimed that 90-HP motor pumps have been deployed to remove the wastewater from the locality.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, flooded road

The city was battered by rains last week (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  For the past 15 days, residents of Trustpuram South are surrounded by sewage leaking out of a pumping station on St Mary’s Road. Many of them are unable to even step out of their homes. Srinivasan, an 80-year-old resident, said the sewage has not been cleared despite a break from the rains. “We complained several times, but no action was taken. There are many senior citizens and infants in these apartments,” he said. On the other hand, officials claimed that 90-HP motor pumps have been deployed to remove the wastewater from the locality.

According to the residents, this is the first time they have suffered an issue this serious; the situation wasn’t this bad even in 2015, when there were heavier rains. “We can’t open the windows because of the stench nor can we step out, even during an emergency. We spoke to officials from both the Metro Water and the city corporation, but the issue remains,” said Vasanthi, a 63-year-old resident.

Metro Water officials said that to attend to the leak (at the sewage pumping station on St Mary’s Road), they will have to shut down the station, inconveniencing the residents further. “So we are pumping it out using high-capacity motor pumps,” said a senior official, adding that the sewage will be removed by Sunday night. 

It may be remembered that quite recently, a sewage leak occurred on RK Mutt Road, which also witnessed a cave-in. The leak was fixed last week. “The pipes are burdened by the stormwater that are being connected to the sewage lines, instead of stormwater drains. That’s why such issues are coming up,” said a metro water official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trustpuram sewage problem
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp