Chennai: Woman accuses police of misconduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old woman has alleged two police officers from the Anti Vice Squad (AVS) falsely accused her of running a brothel and intruded into and searched her house without a warrant, and grabbed her mobile phone to search for photos. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had asked the Chennai police to file a report within 15 days. The Chennai city police commissioner said an inquiry is underway.

The woman, who lives with her children in the city, said a person with vested interests, who is close to the police, instigated the officers to tarnish her reputation. She met the media on Wednesday and narrated her ordeal.

“On May 11, Inspector Shanmugavel, whose name I learned later, and his driver, a constable, entered our apartment. They said they are from the city police commissioners’ special squad and got a tip off that prostitution was happening in the house,” said a police officer.

The woman, who has studied law, said the police violated several inquiry procedures. “They were in civil clothes, did not have a woman personnel with them, and did not gather statements from two witnesses at the spot. They barged into the house, did not inform the local police, snatched my mobile to search for pictures, and ransacked our bedroom without a proper warrant,” said the woman. She added that the officers purposely told her neighbours they suspected she was running a brothel, and the news spread through the apartment complex, which reportedly houses 400 families.

Advocate Sreedhar, who accompanied the woman at the press meet, said the officers violated Sections 15 and 16 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. “When the woman filed an RTI query, the Central Crime Branch claimed the officers arrived due to an anonymous letter. Instead of inquiring into who sent the letter, the deputy commissioner’s office supported the officers,” said the advocate.

A petition was sent to the NCW, which on Sunday asked the police commissioner’s office to file a report within 15 days. Sreedhar said they would move the Madras High Court if the report is not filed. All the officers in question were transferred out of the AVS squad a few months back. A senior police officer told TNIE they are conducting an inquiry and will file a report within 15 days.

“The senior officer attached to the CCB will form a team to conduct an inquiry. The officers will be questioned and necessary action will be taken if the claims are proved right,” said the officer.