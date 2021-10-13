Diesel at your doorstep

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: The pandemic, in many ways, tested our dependence on food delivery services and our complacence in the face of doorstep conveniences. Turning the tables on the fuel industry, it is the same pandemic that has ushered its heavy-duty clientele into the era of mobile diesel services. Setting shop in this burgeoning arena is Pradheep Sam’s RAPSAM Energy. This Madurai-based start-up is the first company outside of Chennai to bring home this service. And it comes with immense prospects, believes Pradheep.

“In our country, we’re only used to going to the bunks to purchase petrol or diesel. This doorstep diesel delivery will cater to bulk consumers — those who buy fuel to run generators, operate machinery or ply heavy vehicles. So far, the convention here has been to purchase diesel in huge cans and barrels,” he says, pointing out that this comes with a set of disadvantages.

The first big pitfall is the transport cost — each company would have to engage someone for this task and arrange for the diesel to be brought in from the nearest bunk regularly. Second, there is much to be lost in spillage — be it from bunk to barrel or barrel to machinery. And lastly, there’s always room for theft; it might not happen everywhere and with everyone, but it’s a significant issue that bulk consumers face, he says. Mobile diesel services offer an easy way out of these problems.

The company delivers 2,000-3,000 litres of fuel every day

“In the current situation, you must have heard of issues at the petrol bunk — that the quantity is lesser than what you pay for or they don’t check for ‘zero’ or that they mix kerosene with diesel in some places. With mobile diesel delivery, you can check the quality and quantity of the fuel on the spot. We have government calibrated-cans, hydrometers (check for density) and thermometers fitted into the vehicle. You can compare the quantity and quality of our diesel against any bunk you frequent. Those who have done this have been more satisfied with our standards,” he reports. That is why, while the reception had been quite dismal in the first month of operations (August), it has picked up enormously since then.

The company has been delivering 2,000 to 3,000 litres every day, and counts Aravind Eye Hospital and several wedding halls among its regular customers. All orders are being taken over the phone and through a website. Soon, they will be launching an app and you will be able to order fuel as easily as you can bring home an order of fries, he says. So far, RAPSAM doesn’t have a delivery charge for the fuel and charges bunk rate. While they are willing to work with smaller quantities (as low as 10 L) if the delivery location works out to be economical, the ideal cap they are looking at is 50 litres.

The industry is just getting started, he points out. “If you take any other industry, all of them have moved on to the next generation (in terms of growth). But, fuel has stuck to only a single avenue so far. Only now we are looking at electric vehicles; especially given the ever-increasing petrol prices. In the next five-six years, we are likely to see most of our petrol vehicles replaced with electric ones. Yet, diesel vehicles might take much longer. Given that hiccup, the diesel industry is bound to stay for the next 10-15 years.

In that way, this is the next step for the fuel industry. If it were to continue to be static, at a time when electric vehicles are coming into this space, it will be a dead industry; hence, the reason to go dynamic,” he offers. Partnering with Repos Energy for the tanker lorries that will transport the fuel, Pradheep plans to expand to other cities in Tamil Nadu soon enough. One day, he might get to Chennai too.

