STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Iridium scam: Five held for cheating 18,000 people

Police say fraudsters claim it a legal business with consent of RBI done through a Germany-based agent 

Published: 13th October 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-member gang has been arrested in connection with iridium scam. According to Neelankarai police, the gang has cheated 18,000 persons across the state with a promised return of Rs 1 crore each if they invested in iridium in Germany.

While the main accused Murugesh died last year, police arrested his son Sathishkumar, who took over the ‘business’ and his accomplices Balakrishnan, Saravanan, Mohankumar and Raja. The arrests were made based on a complaint from K Salapathy of Mogappair, who runs a construction firm at Arumbakkam and lost Rs 13.60 lakh.

Explaining their modus operandi, inspector Kamalakannan said that the gang would make victims invest Rs 10,000 through their firm, named, John Megnon, with a promised return of Rs 1 crore after six months. “The fraudsters meanwhile claimed that it is legal business done with the consent of Reserve Bank India through an agent named Gayatri Suresh who is based out of Germany and received the victims identity proof and bank account particulars to deposit the returns directly. They also made victims bring in more investors for a commission and cheated 18,000 people from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and other districts,” said the inspector.

While the gang has been in the business since 2011, Salapathy fell prey in 2015 after he suffered a huge loss in the business. Through a friend, he was introduced to Murugesh and Sathishkumar and he deposited Rs 13.60 lakh by producing Aadhaar cards and bank accounts of 136 people.  When questioned about the delay in returns, the gang blamed the pandemic.

In September, Sathishkumar approached Salapathy claiming money was ready and asked him to book a house in Chennai to complete the paperwork. A suspicious Salapathy meanwhile lodged a complaint with Neelankarai police and all five suspects were secured. A laptop, three computers, three cars and Rs 50,000 in cash were seized from them. 

While police have included the so-called German agent Gayatri Suresh also as an accused, further investigation is on to find out whether such a person really exists. The arrested men were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp