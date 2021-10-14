Rail link planned for multi-modal logistics park project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government signed an MoU for developing a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu village, the Chennai Port Trust revealed that a new railway siding will be developed to provide connectivity from the nearest railhead near Kadambattur for a length of about 12 km.

Chennai Port Trust chairman Sunil Paliwal told reporters that talks are on with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to participate in the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with all three stakeholders — Chennai Port, National Highway Authority of India and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

“The MMLP project will induce favourable logistic parameters with regard to time and cost. It will also enable industrial development in the region, providing new employment opportunities. Launch of ‘Gati Shakti’ will ensure close monitoring and a speedy completion of the project,” he said.

The MMLP at Mappedu is among the first projects to be chosen for implementation under a grand scheme of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’ of the Government of India. The project, which will come up on 158 acres, is the first such one to be established in the State and it will provide employment to about 10,000 youngsters.