STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rail link planned for multi-modal logistics park project

“The MMLP project will induce favourable logistic parameters with regard to time and cost.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

(For representational purposes| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the State government signed an MoU for developing a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu village, the Chennai Port Trust revealed that a new railway siding will be developed to provide connectivity from the nearest railhead near Kadambattur for a length of about 12 km.

Chennai Port Trust chairman Sunil Paliwal told  reporters that talks are on with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to participate in the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with all three  stakeholders — Chennai Port, National Highway Authority of India and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

“The MMLP project will induce favourable logistic parameters with regard to time and cost. It will also enable industrial development in the region, providing new employment opportunities. Launch of ‘Gati Shakti’ will ensure close monitoring and a speedy completion of the project,” he said.

The MMLP at Mappedu is among the first projects to be chosen for implementation under a grand scheme of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’ of the Government of India. The project, which will come up on 158 acres, is the first such one to be established in the State and it will provide employment to about 10,000 youngsters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp