STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur SH to get 4 lanes soon

The road widening entailed the construction of 28 culverts and two minor bridges. These apart, a major bridge was built at Kavanoor near Kundrathur as part of the road upgrade.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Workers widening the State Highway between Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai. The work is being done at a cost of `120 crore | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the widening of the 15.6 km State Highway (SH) between Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur nearing completion, motorists from the city will soon have an alternative route to reach the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, skipping the toll gate at Nemili near Sriperumbudur.

Vehicles heading to Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Vellore from Guindy, Kodambakkam, and the outskirts of the city can reach the Bengaluru bypass via Porur, Moulivakkam, and Kundrathur without entering the Poonamallee NH. Similarly, vehicles from Krishnagiri, Hosur, and Bengaluru can reach Perungalathur as the four-lane SH connects Minjur-Perungalathur Outer Ring Road at Kundrathur.

Under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the State Highways Department converted 15 km of the 15.6 stretch between Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur of the Kodambakkam-Sriperumbudur SH into a four-lane stretch at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The CRIF comprises cess imposed on petrol and diesel.

The road widening entailed the construction of 28 culverts and two minor bridges. These apart, a major bridge was built at Kavanoor near Kundrathur as part of the road upgrade. The bridge at Kavanoor was necessitated to facilitate the crossing of a channel from Chembarambakkam lake for residents of Nanmangalam, Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Amaramedu, Poonthandalam, and a few other regions.

R Rajan, a resident of Kavanoor, said, “Whenever water is released from Chembarambakkam lake, we face difficulties in reaching the city owing to lack of a bridge. Now, we are happy that our two-decade-old demand has been met.”

Highway Department officials said 95 per cent of work on the bridge has been completed. “One side of the bridge has been thrown open for traffic. Laying of a bituminous road approaching the bridge is in its final stage. Pending work on the drainage, median, and drawing of lanes will be completed in a month, added the official.

Besides providing an alternative route to the Bengaluru bypass, the four-lane road is expected to decongest the Koyambedu-Poonamallee National Highway, provided the encroachments on Porur-Kundrathur road are removed.

Although the Porur-Kundrathur section has two lanes on both sides, one lane is either occupied by commercial vehicles of small scale industries or used by shoppers for parking customers’ vehicles. The road also narrows at a few places owing to several small temples.

S Rajan, a driver, said, “Due to heavy congestion between Porur and Kundrathur, travel time may go up by 15 minutes compared to those who travel on Poonamallee NH. Also, those who wish to avoid paying toll can choose this route.”

Can avoid toll gate at Nemili
Once the work is completed, motorists will be able to skip the toll gate at Nemili, near Sriperumbudur, and  reach the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass. The CRIF is being used for the project

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp