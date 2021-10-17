Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur SH to get 4 lanes soon

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the widening of the 15.6 km State Highway (SH) between Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur nearing completion, motorists from the city will soon have an alternative route to reach the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, skipping the toll gate at Nemili near Sriperumbudur.

Vehicles heading to Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Vellore from Guindy, Kodambakkam, and the outskirts of the city can reach the Bengaluru bypass via Porur, Moulivakkam, and Kundrathur without entering the Poonamallee NH. Similarly, vehicles from Krishnagiri, Hosur, and Bengaluru can reach Perungalathur as the four-lane SH connects Minjur-Perungalathur Outer Ring Road at Kundrathur.

Under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the State Highways Department converted 15 km of the 15.6 stretch between Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur of the Kodambakkam-Sriperumbudur SH into a four-lane stretch at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The CRIF comprises cess imposed on petrol and diesel.

The road widening entailed the construction of 28 culverts and two minor bridges. These apart, a major bridge was built at Kavanoor near Kundrathur as part of the road upgrade. The bridge at Kavanoor was necessitated to facilitate the crossing of a channel from Chembarambakkam lake for residents of Nanmangalam, Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Amaramedu, Poonthandalam, and a few other regions.

R Rajan, a resident of Kavanoor, said, “Whenever water is released from Chembarambakkam lake, we face difficulties in reaching the city owing to lack of a bridge. Now, we are happy that our two-decade-old demand has been met.”

Highway Department officials said 95 per cent of work on the bridge has been completed. “One side of the bridge has been thrown open for traffic. Laying of a bituminous road approaching the bridge is in its final stage. Pending work on the drainage, median, and drawing of lanes will be completed in a month, added the official.

Besides providing an alternative route to the Bengaluru bypass, the four-lane road is expected to decongest the Koyambedu-Poonamallee National Highway, provided the encroachments on Porur-Kundrathur road are removed.

Although the Porur-Kundrathur section has two lanes on both sides, one lane is either occupied by commercial vehicles of small scale industries or used by shoppers for parking customers’ vehicles. The road also narrows at a few places owing to several small temples.

S Rajan, a driver, said, “Due to heavy congestion between Porur and Kundrathur, travel time may go up by 15 minutes compared to those who travel on Poonamallee NH. Also, those who wish to avoid paying toll can choose this route.”

