Hindus only eligible for HR&CE posts: TN govt

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:49 AM

Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday maintained that only persons professing Hindu religion are entitled for appointment to the posts in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the institutions run by it as per the relevant Act.

It was submitted before the Madras High Court when a petition challenging the notification of the department calling for walk-in interview for teaching and non-teaching posts at Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College, came up for hearing.

The appointment is being done only for the particular college, sponsored by the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple administration, said Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram. The condition of eligibility of persons professing Hindu religion is made because Section 10 of HR&CE Act mandates it. He said walk-in interview was already held and appointment orders were issued for some.

Petitioner’s counsel, S Doraisamy, contended Section 10 of the Act can be applied for recruiting employees of the department and not for educational institutions run by it. Justice C Saravanan adjourned the matter for two weeks and directed the State to submit the counter-affidavit.

