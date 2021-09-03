STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An MBA course to nurture entrepreneurs

The programme comprises of core and elective courses, skill certification, capstone projects and action learning segments. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

BSACIST V-C Peer Mohamed speaking at the launch of its new course | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST), Vandalur, in association with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) on Thursday introduced a new course — MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development. 

The programme is specially designed by the AICTE-Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell for institutes having incubators. The main objective of this programme is to nurture and produce new-generation entrepreneurs with the right business skill. The programme comprises of core and elective courses, skill certification, capstone projects and action learning segments. 

The students will receive access to pre-incubation and incubation support at the institute to convert their ideas into business model, traverse a path of entrepreneurship and practice venture as part of academic curriculum to obtain the master’s degree.

Peer Mohamed, Vice-Chancellor, BSACIST, said, “MBA IEV programme is best suited for students who wish to nurture start-ups and for those who have a dream of becoming an entrepreneur at a young age. MBA IEV enables you to create your own startup company.”

