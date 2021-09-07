STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Make way for Mulmul mood

The brand’s ideology is rooted in creating exquisite pieces of Indian craftsmanship with an essence of modernity.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites, gear up for a mid-week retail therapy as WeaveinIndia is bringing New Delhi-based label Mulmul to the city. Mulmul will be displaying its new readymade collection under MULMUL Studio, with their very own muse, actor Sanjana Sanghi. This is the first-ever Western capsule after the success of their Indian wear. 

From injecting a dose of bold hues to toning it down with subtle ones, the outfits shows meticulous needlework and intricate details. Made with only pristine fabrics, each piece has a unique touch to it. With a distinct colour palette and modern-day designs, it makes for an elegant vibe. 

The brand’s ideology is rooted in creating exquisite pieces of Indian craftsmanship with an essence of modernity. All in an effort to redefine sustainable luxury without compromising on comfort and design with an ethical design process. 

On September 8, 11 am to 7 pm at Mulmul flagship store, No 29, Chittaranjan Rod, Alwarpet, Chennai 18. Call: 9884982840

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp