Make way for Mulmul mood

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites, gear up for a mid-week retail therapy as WeaveinIndia is bringing New Delhi-based label Mulmul to the city. Mulmul will be displaying its new readymade collection under MULMUL Studio, with their very own muse, actor Sanjana Sanghi. This is the first-ever Western capsule after the success of their Indian wear.

From injecting a dose of bold hues to toning it down with subtle ones, the outfits shows meticulous needlework and intricate details. Made with only pristine fabrics, each piece has a unique touch to it. With a distinct colour palette and modern-day designs, it makes for an elegant vibe.

The brand’s ideology is rooted in creating exquisite pieces of Indian craftsmanship with an essence of modernity. All in an effort to redefine sustainable luxury without compromising on comfort and design with an ethical design process.

On September 8, 11 am to 7 pm at Mulmul flagship store, No 29, Chittaranjan Rod, Alwarpet, Chennai 18. Call: 9884982840