An alliance for medical advancement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based diagnostic chain Aarthi Scans and Labs will sign an exclusive agreement with medical equipment manufacturer and marketer, Mindray India for a long-term ultrasound contract. Aarthi Scans and Labs has installed Mindray ultrasound machines since 2017.

Ashwani Raina, director UIS of Mindray India shares that Mindray’s technology will increase the diagnostic confidence of Radiologists by integrating excellent imaging, intelligent apps and intuitive workflows. Aarthi Scans and Labs is committed to developing a model that would increase early detection of diseases and better results.