Chennai-bound trains partially canceled on September 21, 22, 29

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to traffic regulation for construction and maintenance work in Chennai Central - Gudur, Chennai Central - Jolarpettai and Chennai Egmore - Villupuram sections, the railways made changes in the pattern of train services on September 21 and 22.

The Vijayawada - Chennai Central Pinakini Superfast Special is partially cancelled between Gudur and Chennai on September 21 in both directions. The Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Special is partially cancelled between Central and Jolarpettai on September 21 and 29.

The Karaikkudi - Chennai Egmore superfast special and Chennai Egmore - Madurai specials are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on September 22 and 29. Similarly, Madurai - Chennai Egmore Superfast Special and Chennai Egmore - Karaikkudi Superfast are partially cancelled between Villupuram and Chennai Egmore on September 22 and 29.

The KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari Daily (Island) Express Special scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 pm will be rescheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 9.10 pm on September 18, 23, 25 and 30.

Diversion

Puducherry - New Delhi Superfast Weekly Express leaving Puducherry on September 22 and 29 will be diverted via Villupuram - Katpadi - Perambur - Gudur.