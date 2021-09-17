STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-bound trains partially canceled on September 21, 22, 29

The Vijayawada - Chennai Central Pinakini Superfast Special is partially cancelled between Gudur and Chennai on September 21 in both directions.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to traffic regulation for construction and maintenance work in Chennai Central - Gudur, Chennai Central - Jolarpettai and Chennai Egmore - Villupuram sections, the railways made changes in the pattern of train services on September 21 and 22. 

The Vijayawada - Chennai Central Pinakini Superfast Special is partially cancelled between Gudur and Chennai on September 21 in both directions. The Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Special is partially cancelled between Central and Jolarpettai on September 21 and 29.

The Karaikkudi - Chennai Egmore superfast special and Chennai Egmore - Madurai specials are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on September 22 and 29. Similarly, Madurai - Chennai Egmore Superfast Special and Chennai Egmore - Karaikkudi Superfast are partially cancelled between Villupuram and Chennai Egmore on September 22 and 29.

The KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari Daily (Island) Express Special scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 pm will be rescheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 9.10 pm on September 18, 23, 25 and 30.

Diversion
Puducherry - New Delhi Superfast Weekly Express leaving Puducherry on September 22 and 29 will be diverted via Villupuram - Katpadi - Perambur - Gudur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp