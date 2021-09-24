STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

All study and no play for these school students

A week ago, they got a message saying classes will be held from 7.45 am to 4.45 pm

Published: 24th September 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Mandaveli and their parents were in for a shock when they received a message from the school authorities a couple of days ago. The school will now operate for nine hours, it said.

Besides violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that mandates only six hours of classes, the school sent a schedule to the students, according to which, each student is supposed to send an 'update' message by 4 am. If not, they will be sent a reminder by 5 o' clock. The students are required to fill in details regarding the subjects they studied the previous night, number of hours spent studying, and mention their bed time, which has been 'fixed' at 10.30 pm. According to this schedule, they are allowed only five and a half hours of sleep in a day.

Ahead of reopening schools on September 1, School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi, said the schools must operate from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm only, and had allotted five hours for regular classes and an hour for extra class. The time restriction was put in place since students cannot wear masks for long hours. "The school was initially operating for six hours. Earlier this week, we received a message saying the school will operate from 7.45 am to 4.45 pm. It is impossible for students to wear masks for nine hours," said Priyanka*, parent of a class 10 student.

Students at the school said most of them have now switched to cloth masks as wearing N95 masks for nine hours has proven difficult. "Some even pull down the masks to their chin between classes," said a student.
Meanwhile, a few parents have opted for online classes to avoid these issues. "It is better to run physical classes for only four hours amid a pandemic. Parents are stuck between protecting their children and sending them to school," said Ganesh*, a parent. 

An official from the school said they had increased working hours to cover the syllabus. "Since schools were shut for a long time, extra hours are required. Also, we are operating till 3.30 pm. The last hour is for extra class," he said. 

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school students
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp