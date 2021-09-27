STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

47 days on, dug up road yet to be relaid in in Chennai's Choolaimedu

Residents of Varadarajpet Main Road in Choolaimedu have been keeping count of the days since their street was scrapped up to be relaid by the city corporation.

Published: 27th September 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist struggles to drive on the Varadarajpet Main Road at Choolaimedu.

A motorist struggles to drive on the Varadarajpet Main Road at Choolaimedu. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Residents of Varadarajpet Main Road in Choolaimedu have been keeping count of the days since their street was scrapped up to be relaid by the city corporation. “It was dug up on August 11. Since then the road has been in terrible shape. It has been 47 days,” said R Rangarajan, a resident of the street for 34 years.

Around 150 families in the stretch have been affected due to the delay in relaying the stretch. Residents said this has left them vulnerable to accidents. “You cannot even walk on the street; you could lose balance and fall. By scrapping the road, they’ve also exposed the power cables running underground. A few days back, there was a water leak from one of the houses and it was a good thing that no one stepped on the cables or else they might have been electrocuted,” said Andrew Vincent, another resident.

Residents said those who used to park their cars on the street in front of their houses at nights have been using paid parking services for almost two months. “My neighbour has been parking his car around seven kilometres away at a paid car park. Some of us leave our cars with friends or relatives who can spare the space. For a few days, this arrangement would work fine but when it takes months, it causes a lot of inconvenience,” said Andrew.

When contacted, a corporation official said that after the relaying work was taken up, 50 per cent of the stretch near Arcot Road has been relaid and another half including the Varadarajpet stretch remains. “We have to coordinate with both Metro Water and TANGEDCO officials. The work was scheduled to be completed this week but the weather conditions did not allow it. We will resume work from tomorrow and finish it in a week’s time,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Choolaimedu Varadarajpet Main Road
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp