Tata secures order to build first phase of Chennai peripheral road project

The first phase also includes building the Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The order to build the first phase of Rs 2,100 crore Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) project, from Northern Port Access Road connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on Asian Highway-445, was bagged by Tata Projects Limited.

The first phase also includes building the Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road. The five-phase of 133-km Peripheral Road is expected to improve connectivity in and around Chennai City, by formulating the radial-ring road network in collaboration with other ring roads such as Inner Ring Road, Chennai Bypass, and outer ring road to provide alternate routes for traffic as well as to improve the redundancy of the road network.

It will also provide direct access to Ennore Port and Kattupalli  Port from industrial clusters located in suburban areas of Chennai Metropolitan Area to accelerate industrial and economic  growth, official sources said.

The six-laned first phase will have total length of 25.38 km, which includes a 1.4-km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project which includes eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle under pass/vehicle over pass and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall.

The 26-km Phase-II, from Thatchur on National Highway 16 to start of Thiruvallur Bypass and 30-km Phase-III from start  of Thiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur on National Highway 48 are proposed to be implemented with the financial assistance from e Asian   Infrastructure  Investment Bank (AIIB).

25.38 km
Total length of the six-laned first phase, which includes a 1.4-km bridge over Buckingham Canal

