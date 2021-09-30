Kauvery Hospital launches free heart checks across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Kauvery Hospital launched free heart-check services across Tamil Nadu to identify cardiac risks and abnormalities in people below 50 years of age.

A total of 370 persons attended the camps in Chennai on Wednesday, out of which 18 were identified for cardiac risk, first-time diagnosis, and 10 people were put on a Holter monitor, a 24-hour test to track heart rate and rhythm.

The campaign was launched by PK Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Dr Ezhilan, Member of the Legislative Assembly. The hospital is planning to conduct such free camps every month in different places across the State, said Dr Ananthraman, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

People diagnosed with cardiac issues will get free treatment at Kauvery Hospital if they are below the poverty line, Ananthraman added. “Even today, a majority of the population do not know how to handle cardiac issues and when to see a doctor. Timely diagnosis and intervention plays a key role in saving lives,” said Sekar Babu.

Sudden cardiac deaths accounts about 15 to 20 per cent globally, and among this, 1 to 2 per cent are people aged below 35, the release mentioned.