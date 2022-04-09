Chennai Air Cargo Customs foil bid to smuggle 19th century idol

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Cargo Customs foiled a bid to smuggle a 19th century idol of Shivalingam with Nagabharanam to the United States. An export consignment containing the idol was intercepted by the sleuths after a tip-off.

As per the invoice submitted with the export documents (shipping bill), the idol was said to be purchased from an arts and crafts emporium in Kumbakonam. Non-antiquity certificate from Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) for the idol was not submitted by the exporter.

On visual examination, the idol appeared to be antique with indications of use. The brass idol with nagabharanam is 36 cm (one-and-half feet) in height weighing 4.56 kg. Intelligence gathered confirmed that the idol was sourced from an individual in Gedilam near Thirunavalur, Kallakurichi district.

As the idol appeared to be antique, the expert opinion of ASI was sought. ASI experts team examined the idol and certified the Shivalingam with Nagabharanam as suspected to be antique datable early 1800s. Shivalingam with Nagabharanam along with other items entered for export were seized under Customs Act, 1962, read with Antiquities Act, 1972.