STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Air Cargo Customs foil bid to smuggle 19th century idol

ASI experts team examined the idol and certified the Shivalingam with Nagabharanam as suspected to be antique datable early 1800s.

Published: 09th April 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Chennai airport

A view of the Chennai airport (Photo | EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Cargo Customs foiled a bid to smuggle a 19th century idol of Shivalingam with Nagabharanam to the United States. An export consignment containing  the idol was intercepted by the sleuths after a tip-off.

As per the invoice submitted with the export documents (shipping bill), the idol was said to be purchased from an arts and crafts emporium in Kumbakonam. Non-antiquity certificate from Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) for the idol was not submitted by the exporter.

On visual examination, the idol appeared to be antique with indications of use. The brass idol with nagabharanam is 36 cm (one-and-half feet) in height weighing 4.56 kg. Intelligence gathered confirmed that the idol was sourced from an individual in Gedilam near Thirunavalur, Kallakurichi district. 

As the idol appeared to be antique, the expert opinion of ASI was sought. ASI experts team examined the idol and certified the Shivalingam with Nagabharanam as suspected to be antique datable early 1800s. Shivalingam with Nagabharanam along with other items entered for export were seized under Customs Act, 1962, read with Antiquities Act, 1972.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Air Cargo Customs Shivalingam Shivalingam idol
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp