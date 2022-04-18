Chennai traffic police organise safety awareness drive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to inculcate road safety and to spread awareness about traffic rules, the city police organised an awareness programme on Sunday. Motorists travelling without seat belts were fined.

At various junctions across the city, traffic police conducted awareness drives about wearing seat belts.

Speaking to TNIE, a city traffic police inspector said, “Since it was an awareness programme, we advised people to use seat belts. During the programme, we appreciated the people who were wearing seat belts and collected a fine of `100 from those who were not.”

Apart from the police officers, several cartoon figures were also present to attract children and make them understand the importance of road safety, he added. Another traffic police inspector said he advised people to read newspapers as there are many stories about road accidents that could have been avoided if people were wearing seat belts and following traffic rules.

He said, “We aim to make people realise the value of wearing seat belts and when they realise it, it becomes a habit. Then there won’t be a need to constantly remind them about road safety and traffic regulations.”