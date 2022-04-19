STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tambaram Eastern Bypass project keeps life out of gear in Selaiyur

Tambaram Eastern bypass project proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam with Peerkankaranai on GST Road. Of this, the road has been laid till Selayur.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been a year since the residents of Selaiyur and its adjoining areas have been complaining about bad implementation of the Tambaram Eastern Bypass project. Streetlights are missing from Camp Road junction to Mappedu junction, cement blocks occupy half of the road and garbage is strewn all over.

Tambaram Eastern bypass project proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam with Peerkankaranai on GST Road. Of this, the road has been laid till Selayur. “In 2021,  we complained to CM cell saying it is risky to travel on the stretch. The highways department replied that road work has been completed in the Selayur stretch.

However, there was no reply to the queries on service lane, street lights and centre medians. The work is being done in bits and pieces by different agencies which do not have co-ordination among them. If done properly, the work should have been completed,” said Dayanand Krishnan. a local resident.

The project once completed will ease traffic in Perungalathur. Also, it will be a boon for those living in South Chennai including Velachery, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar among others, as they can directly reach the bypass by taking a right from Medavakkam. Now, since the vehicles pass through Perungalathur, traffic jams are inevitable.

Work near Mappedu junction (Madambakkam, Pathuvancher, Puthur, Nedunkundam, Sathananthpuram and Peerkankarani) has seen no advancement. Service road is still missing near Rajakilpakkam, Camp Road Junction, Indira Nagar, Sri Ranganathan Nagar, Sathyamoorthy Nagar and Mappedu Junction. 
Highways officials say the delay is mainly due to land acquisition issues. Once road widening work is complete, streetlights will be installed.

