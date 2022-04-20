60 booked in Chennai during drive against footboard travel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During a special drive conducted by the Greater Chennai Traffic police on Monday, 60 people were booked for travelling on footboard of buses. For students who were found travelling on the footboard, a letter was sent to their educational institutions and parents.

The police found 154 students travelling on the footboard. The police collected their parents’ phone numbers and spoke with them. Then a letter was sent to respective educational institutions to take necessary action.

Speaking to TNIE, a city traffic police inspector said this drive was aimed at creating awareness, among people especially the students regarding travelling on the footboard.

“We spoke with the students and made them understand the rules. Other than students, those who were found travelling on footboard were fined,” he said. A 26-year-old youth who works at a private IT company said, “There are times when the whole bus is packed and I have to reach the place on time. There’s no option but to travel on the footboard. But I’ve seen people who do it for fun.”