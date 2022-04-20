STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC says clear Buckingham Canal in Chennai of encroachers

The Madras High Court on Tuesday told the State government to take steps to clear encroachments on the bank and bed of Buckingham Canal.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the polluted water in Buckingham canal near Chennai, On Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday told the State government to take steps to clear encroachments on the bank and bed of Buckingham Canal.

When a PIL regarding the matter came up for hearing, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked the government to evict encroachments and restore the canal to its old condition. It will be a great service to the city if encroachments are removed, the bench said.

Referring to the amicus curiae SR Ragunathan’s submission that all encroachments on the canal and its banks must be removed and a scheme for rehabilitation of dislocated locals be framed, the bench said such a rehabilitation will amount to encouraging the squatters.

In another case relating to dumping of trash on Buckingham Canal at Mahabalipuram, the bench asked whether people entering the UNESCO heritage town are paying fee to venture into a garbage-zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buckingham Canal Madras High Court Encroachment
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp