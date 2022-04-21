IIT-Madras creates tools to combat maternal deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have developed virtual reality (VR) tools to reduce neonatal mortality rate (NMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR). An IIT-M team at the Centre of Excellence on Virtual Reality and Haptics, called Experiential Technology Innovation Centre, developed training tools for healthcare workers to reduce NMR and MMR, with National Health Mission of Tamil Nadu, said a statement.

Using VR, gaming technologies, cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), researchers have created two tools — SmartNRP and SmartFHR — which will be used to train primary health centre workers. This will subsequently be scaled to other states where NMR is high.