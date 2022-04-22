IIT-Madras COVID cluster: 18 more test positive taking total cases to 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of cases in the COVID-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus has increased to 30 with 18 more testing postive for the infection.

Till Thursday, 12 students had tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department officials along with IIT-Madras and the Chennai Corporation began carrying out further tests on Thursday.

"Of 666 samples tested, 18 came out positive. A separate isolation ward has been created in the campus and all those who tested positive are monitored there. All are stable, only one has fever," said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, speaking to reporters there.

The Health Secretary said the institute has also been instructed to make masks compulsory on the campus and carry out thermal scanning at all the entry points, research and teaching areas. All points should have sanitisers also, said Radhakrishnan.

The first case was reported on 19 April in one hostel and it has spread to other hostels.