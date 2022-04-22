STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras COVID cluster: 18 more test positive taking total cases to 30

"A separate isolation ward has been created in the campus and all those who tested positive are monitored there. All are stable, only one has fever," said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Published: 22nd April 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

On Thursday, a total of 666 samples from the IIT-M campus were sent to be tested for the coronavirus | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of cases in the COVID-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus has increased to 30 with 18 more testing postive for the infection.

Till Thursday, 12 students had tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department officials along with IIT-Madras and the Chennai Corporation began carrying out further tests on Thursday.

"Of 666 samples tested, 18 came out positive. A separate isolation ward has been created in the campus and all those who tested positive are monitored there. All are stable, only one has fever," said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, speaking to reporters there.

The Health Secretary said the institute has also been instructed to make masks compulsory on the campus and carry out thermal scanning at all the entry points, research and teaching areas. All points should have sanitisers also, said Radhakrishnan.

The first case was reported on 19 April in one hostel and it has spread to other hostels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras COVID-19
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp