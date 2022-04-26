Practical examinations begin after two-year gap

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Practical examinations for State board classes X, XI, and XII began on Monday, kicking off the exam season in the State. This is the first time in two years that schools are holding examinations offline.

Many schools across the city, however, expressed concern over the uptick in Covid-19 cases. “We are worried as IIT-M has become a cluster. We have asked schools to strictly follow mask and social distancing protocols during practical examinations and the annual examinations,” said a senior official of the school education department.

Students, however, were excited to appear for the practical examinations. “It was a practical examination, so I was not tensed at all. I enjoyed appearing for it after two years,” said Snehalatha V, a student of a government school.

Teachers, after observing the performance of the students, said students’ writing skills have taken a hit. “At the practical examinations today, we saw students struggling to write answers. The pandemic has taken a toll on the writing skills of students. I don’t know how they are going to manage the theory papers in the board examinations,” said P Patrick Raymond, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation.

Practical examinations for Class XII will be held between April 25 and May 2, board exams will be held between May 5 and May 28. Results are likely to be announced on June 23. For Class XI, practical exams will be held between April 25 and May 2, and board exams between May 9 and May 31. Results will be announced on July 7. For Class X, practical exams will be held between April 25 and May 2, and board exams between May 6 and May 30. Results will be announced on June 17.