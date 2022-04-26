STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Practical examinations begin after two-year gap

Many schools across the city, however, expressed concern over the uptick in Covid-19 cases. “We are worried as IIT-M has become a cluster.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A student attending practical exams at Seva Sangam girls higher secondary school in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A student attending practical exams at Seva Sangam girls higher secondary school in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Practical examinations for State board classes X, XI, and XII began on Monday, kicking off the exam season in the State. This is the first time in two years that schools are holding examinations offline.

Many schools across the city, however, expressed concern over the uptick in Covid-19 cases. “We are worried as IIT-M has become a cluster. We have asked schools to strictly follow mask and social distancing protocols during practical examinations and the annual examinations,” said a senior official of the school education department.

Students, however, were excited to appear for the practical examinations. “It was a practical examination, so I was not tensed at all. I enjoyed appearing for it after two years,” said Snehalatha V, a student of a government school.

Teachers, after observing the performance of the students, said students’ writing skills have taken a hit. “At the practical examinations today, we saw students struggling to write answers. The pandemic has taken a toll on the writing skills of students. I don’t know how they are going to manage the theory papers in the board examinations,” said P Patrick Raymond, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation.

Practical examinations for Class XII will be held between April 25 and May 2, board exams will be held between May 5 and May 28. Results are likely to be announced on June 23. For Class XI, practical exams will be held between April 25 and May 2, and board exams between May 9 and May 31. Results will be announced on July 7. For Class X, practical exams will be held between April 25 and May 2, and board exams between May 6 and May 30. Results will be announced on June 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
practical exam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp