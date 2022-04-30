STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: ‘Study on to generate power from waste’

Officials from the department and Chennai Corporation visited Hyderabad recently to study techniques of power generation and methane extraction.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Friday told the Assembly that to avoid dumping of waste at a particular spot, the State government is examining the possibility of generating power from waste and extracting methane.

Officials from the department and Chennai Corporation visited Hyderabad recently to study techniques of power generation and methane extraction. “Power generation using non-degradable waste would begin at three places in the state soon,” the minister said while responding to questions about fire at Perungudi landfill. Following the fire accident, precautionary steps are being taken in all town panchayats and municipal corporations, he said.

Nehru also explained that not only Chennai, but all towns in the State are facing the problem of solid waste disposal. When town panchayats choose outskirts for dumping waste, the villagers oppose it. So, private lands are being used to dump waste and they are being recycled. GK Mani (PMK), Arvind Ramesh (DMK), T Velmurugan (TVK), K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), SS Balaji (VCK) and SP Velumani (AIADMK) also spoke on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp