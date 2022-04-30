Station mishap in Chennai: Loco pilot suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The loco pilot shunter of the suburban train that crashed into the buffer at Chennai Beach station on April 25 has been suspended by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway for negligence.

On April 25, while driving a three-phase suburban train from the stabling line to platform one, the loco pilot shunter Pavithran failed to apply the brake, resulting in the accident. The train was being hauled at 20 km/h as against the permitted speed of 10 km/h, said sources from the railways.

The inquiry revealed that the throttle (a joystick-like object) was positioned at 8% at the time of accident. Thus, instead of applying the brake, the shunter pushed the throttle in the opposite direction, thereby accelerating the train.

Following the inquiry, the railways placed the loco pilot shunter under suspension and also issued a slew of guidelines for loco pilots to follow in Central suburban terminus and Beach station. The railways said, all loco pilots will undergo training on the usage of throttle in three-phase suburban trains.

A senior loco pilot said, “In conventional suburban trains when a loco pilot fails to move the throttle, it automatically goes to the neutral position, decelerating the train. However, the three-phase suburban train is not foolproof. Any technological upgradation in the braking system should be designed with a provision to prevent mishaps even in the event of a human error.” The railways also should build a stronger buffer at the dead end, ones which can withstand trains running at 20 to 30 km/h, he said.