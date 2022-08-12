Home Cities Chennai

Investigation into NCTPS ‘coal scam’ still incomplete

According to an official source, the previous AIADMK government found several discrepancies with coal stock in 2020.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The investigation into the disappearance of 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal, worth Rs 85 crore, from Tangedco’s North Chennai Thermal Power Station last year is yet to be completed. Large quantities of coal had been found missing from the Mettur and Thoothukudi thermal power plants as well. 

According to an official source, the previous AIADMK government found several discrepancies with coal stock in 2020. Following this, the then Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Pankaj Kumar Bansal formed a committee to investigate the matter. The investigation was, however, stalled by the Assembly election in 2021. 

After the DMK-led alliance came to power, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, in August 2021, accused the previous government of mismanagement and constituted a team led by the new Tangedco CMD to investigate the matter. A senior official told TNIE that Tangedco received a preliminary report from the investigating team but it didn’t identify any suspect.

As such, a fresh team could be formed and it would expand the investigation to all thermal plants. During a press conference on July 8, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji told TNIE that the investigation would be completed soon. Meanwhile, a vigilance official said they registered no case in this regard so far as there was no complaint.

