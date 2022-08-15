Beef biryani stalls steal the show at Chennai food festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beef biryani was in popular demand on the last day of the three-day Chennai food festival at Island Grounds here on Sunday. The two beef biryani stalls, which were thrown open at the venue on Saturday, drew hundreds of customers. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on the day of the inauguration of the festival, had said that beef stalls would be allowed at the venue if anyone asks for permission.

Speaking to TNIE, Wasee Ullah, in-charge at the Al-Ameer Biriyani stall, said, “We sold 50 kg of biryani on Sunday as many showed interest. We opened the stall after the health minister said there would be no restriction on any food at the festival.” Subramanian, inaugurating the food festival on August 12, had further said that choosing one’s food habits was human rights.

The food festival was organised by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department, Chennai unit, in association with Eat Right India an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). According to officials, around 150 stalls were put up at the venue with the participants having undergone food safety training and certification.

Cultural events and awareness programmes on traditional foods, including consumption of millets and their nutritious value, were also conducted during the festival. As the entry and parking of vehicles were free for all, the food safety department couldn’t provide the number of people who attended the festival over three days. On Sunday, the venue was jam-packed.

