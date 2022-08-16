Works for increasing rail speed in 949 km of track in advanced stage: Official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway increased the sectional speed of 236 km railway lines thereby saving 22.10 km in various sections for the year 2021-22 and work for increasing the speed for 949.24 km is in the advanced stages and it is likely to cut travel time by 45 min, said general manager BG Mallya on Monday.

Mallya hoisted the national flag at the Perambur railway stadium and accepted the guard of honour from RPF. Addressing the gathering, he said the SR achieved an overall gross earning of Rs 7,093 crore during 2021-22, 76.17 % higher compared to 2020-21 and during 022-23 (up to July), gross earnings was Rs 3,154 crore, 78% more than the same period last year. “Punctuality percentage for April- July 2022 is 94.7%, the second highest performance among all IR zones,” he said.

The railway completed works on increasing the speed of trains for 80.45 km track, thereby saving 5.87 minutes between April and July. A total of 45 permanent speed restrictions were removed/relaxed during 2021-22, resulting in total time savings of 42.81 minutes and during 2022-23 up to July, 10 permanent speed restrictions have been removed/relaxed, resulting in savings of 6.97 minutes. Further relaxation of 68 PSRs are targeted in the remaining period, said Mallya.

Acknowledging the contribution of RPF in protecting the passengers and the railways, Mallya said 246 persons were arrested in 230 cases under Railway Property Act with the seizure of stolen Railway property valued `at 7.35 lakh.

During the event, 16 former employees above 75 were honoured for their service. Mallya launched a heritage run from Egmore to Kodambakkam with the world’s oldest steam locomotive, EIR 21.

