Home Cities Chennai

After pandemic hiatus, Chennai cops to resume auction of impounded vehicles

A senior city traffic police officer said the process began in July and they are expediting the process.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Seized vehicles lay unclaimed as the auction process is set to resume | R Satish Babu

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of impounded vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, that are gathering dust at various police stations in the city will be auctioned soon. The process put on hold due to the pandemic and other issues resumed, said the police.

Vehicles including autorickshaws, mini trucks, cars and lorries are lying idle at the police stations for years and have rusted. In North Chennai alone, there are over 500 vehicles at 16 police stations. The police said most of these vehicles are stolen and seized. The concerned person does not bother to come for the vehicle as this is not theirs. So, these vehicles are unclaimed and start rusting.

A city traffic police officer said, “Seized vehicles are generally disposed of through auctions and sold to scrap dealers in case the condition is beyond repair. But for the past two years, it was put on hold due to the lockdown. We’ll finish the process as soon as possible.”

The officer said hundreds of vehicles are seized annually and some people pay fines and take back their vehicles in a day or two. When the offence is serious, the case goes to court and it may take years before the verdict. Instead of paying  fines,   they abandon the vehicles and buy new ones, he said.

Talking about the auction process, the officer said first the list of vehicles will be published in the district gazette. Then a team comprising tahsildar, RTO and experts will access and assign a value to each vehicle. If the owner decides to take back his vehicles, the person has to pay the stipulated fine within 90 days of the publication of the list.“ After the 90-day mark, if the vehicles are unclaimed, they will be put up for auction,” the officer said.

A senior city traffic police officer said the process began in July and they are expediting the process.A 57-year-old man on condition of anonymity said, “If the auction is done sooner then at least these vehicles will be used by others. Otherwise, these vehicles will rust in the police station.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp