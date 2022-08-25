Home Cities Chennai

Hit by shortage, Idol makers remain idle this Vinayakar Chaturthi

Ahead of the Vinayakar Chaturthi on August 31, which is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the State, the idol makers are busy with lastminute orders.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Residents at Kosapet mould idols on the occasion of Vinayakar Chaturthi in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Residents at Kosapet mould idols on the occasion of Vinayakar Chaturthi in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Vinayakar Chaturthi on August 31, which is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the State, the idol makers are busy with lastminute orders. However, a few said they were not able to make as many idols as they would like this year due to hassles in obtaining clay sand and manpower shortage.

A 55-year-old woman potter, Karpagam of Injambakkam on the outskirts of the city, told TNIE that pottery is a traditional handcraft which has contributed significantly to the economy. But, now the industry is in a poor condition.

Just a few years ago, many e were involved in making idols, pots, and other things, but now due to a shortage in raw materials and other factors, many left the field. I also stopped making idols due to a lack of space and manpower.

Now, I only sell idols and other items, said Karpagam, who is worried that poor income would keep the next generation of idol makers away. Another potter, Bhuvaneswari (50) of Royapettah, said though she was getting clay sand, each bullock cart load which once cost 500 is now Rs 6,500. “We are taking clay from Periyapalayam Arani on the city outskirts.

Due to heavy traffic, we can’t utilise the bullock cart and are forced to pay for transportation. The clay is of poor quality despite being costly. As a result, the output is not good,” she said. There were plans to procure clay from other districts, but the plan had to be dropped due to high transportation charges.

Bhuvaneswari further said, earlier there were over five persons working at her unit and she paid them between Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day, but now she is unable to employ anyone due to her poor income. Many potters have taken up other jobs like tailoring, watchmen, construction work, etc. She requested the State government to help create job opportunities for the potters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinayakar Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesha Idols idol makers
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp