Hit by shortage, Idol makers remain idle this Vinayakar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Vinayakar Chaturthi on August 31, which is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the State, the idol makers are busy with lastminute orders. However, a few said they were not able to make as many idols as they would like this year due to hassles in obtaining clay sand and manpower shortage.

A 55-year-old woman potter, Karpagam of Injambakkam on the outskirts of the city, told TNIE that pottery is a traditional handcraft which has contributed significantly to the economy. But, now the industry is in a poor condition.

Just a few years ago, many e were involved in making idols, pots, and other things, but now due to a shortage in raw materials and other factors, many left the field. I also stopped making idols due to a lack of space and manpower.

Now, I only sell idols and other items, said Karpagam, who is worried that poor income would keep the next generation of idol makers away. Another potter, Bhuvaneswari (50) of Royapettah, said though she was getting clay sand, each bullock cart load which once cost 500 is now Rs 6,500. “We are taking clay from Periyapalayam Arani on the city outskirts.

Due to heavy traffic, we can’t utilise the bullock cart and are forced to pay for transportation. The clay is of poor quality despite being costly. As a result, the output is not good,” she said. There were plans to procure clay from other districts, but the plan had to be dropped due to high transportation charges.

Bhuvaneswari further said, earlier there were over five persons working at her unit and she paid them between Rs 300 to Rs 500 per day, but now she is unable to employ anyone due to her poor income. Many potters have taken up other jobs like tailoring, watchmen, construction work, etc. She requested the State government to help create job opportunities for the potters.

