Govt to pay 3.5 times market value to acquire land for Chennai’s second airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid growing protests against acquisition of land for the second airport at Parandur, the State government on Friday said it would offer compensation at 3.5 times of market value for land parcels in 13 villages near the proposed site in Kancheepuram district.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E V Velu said land will be acquired in ‘public interest’ under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat on Friday along with Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Velu said the State will also provide alternative land near the airport site, financial assistance for building homes, and jobs for members of 1,005 families affected by the new airport project.

The State has planned to acquire 4,563.56 acres of land spread across 13 villages. Of these, 3,246.38 acres are patta land (2,446.79 acres of najai land and 799 acres of punjai land). The remaining 1,317.18 acres are government poramboke, E V Velu said.

The minister said the displaced families will be offered alternative land in such a way that they could stay together as earlier. Answering a question on compensation, the minister said guideline value may vary between survey numbers but based on people’s demand during public hearing held in Kancheepuram Collectorate, where a majority wanted more compensation for their land, the government has decided to give 3.5 times the market value for the land parcels.

‘2nd airport will reach saturation level by 2029’

Recalling his meeting with residents of 13 villages during the public hearing, the minister said that there was a plea to change the course of the runway to save 500 homes. “I had assured the villagers that we would discuss it with the technical team preparing the Detailed Project Report to find out whether it is feasible to alter the runway plan,” he said.

The minister also said Chennai’s second airport will reach its saturation level by 2029. This despite completion of the second phase of modernisation of Chennai Meenambakkam Airport. He said four sites were initially shortlisted from a list of 11.

After Padalam and Thiruporur were ruled out due to their proximity to Kalpakkam nuclear facility and Tambaram air force station, Pannur and Pradandur were shortlisted. “Pannur was ruled out as it would result in displacement of a large population compared to Parandur,” he said.

The minister also said that Nelvai Lake spread over 360 acres, which is included in the project, would be retained. The government would consult IITMadras experts on the issue. On delay during first public hearing, the minister said ministers were caught up in traffic on their way to Parandur.

306 acres to be acquired for old airport

The Airport Authority of India has asked Tamil Nadu government to acquire 306 acres to build an international terminal and a cargo terminal on the other side of Adyar River for expansion of Chennai airport. A letter had been sent, airport director Dr Sharad Kumar said

