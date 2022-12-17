Home Cities Chennai

Three smuggle ganja and hashish oil in Chennai, arrested

Similarly, Pallikaranai PEW personnel nabbed two youth near Pallavaram market. The men R Rithik (23) is a BCA graduate and D Ragavan (22) a fourth year B Pharm student.

Published: 17th December 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A yoga master and a pharmacy student among three arrested for smuggling ganja and hashish oil. Based on a tip off, Pallikaranai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel on Thursday evening nabbed a person near Perungalathur bus stand. The man identified as M Dhanish (29), from Thiruvananthapuram. He was carrying 10 kg of ganja in his bag, said the police.

During an inquiry, Dhanish said he had completed his MSc in Yoga and works as personal trainer in the city. Similarly, Pallikaranai PEW personnel nabbed two youth near Pallavaram market. The men R Rithik (23) is a BCA graduate and D Ragavan (22) a fourth year B Pharm student.

The police seized 350 ml of hashish oil valued at `6 lakh. The duo from Saidapet have been collecting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and selling it to college students.

