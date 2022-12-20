101 malnourished animals rescued from shelter in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a joint effort, Somangalam police, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and other animal welfare organisations, rescued 101 malnourished animals from a private animal shelter - Yashua Animal Trust on Sunday.

According to the police, the action was taken based on a complaint from D Prakaashganth, founder/managing trustee of Heaven for Animals, an NGO. He is also an advocate at the Madras High Court. Prakaashganth said he had received several complaints claiming that an animal shelter at Ettayapuram in West Tambaram had been ill-treating animals. These animals were kept in confinement and not fed properly. He further said the place was filthy and the environment was unsuitable for the animals.

He alleged some of the cats were found feeding on the carcass of other cats. Hence, he filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the team rescued 101 animals and placed them under the care of other animal welfare organisations.

Somamangalam police registered a case under sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and an inquiry is on.

CHENNAI: In a joint effort, Somangalam police, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and other animal welfare organisations, rescued 101 malnourished animals from a private animal shelter - Yashua Animal Trust on Sunday. According to the police, the action was taken based on a complaint from D Prakaashganth, founder/managing trustee of Heaven for Animals, an NGO. He is also an advocate at the Madras High Court. Prakaashganth said he had received several complaints claiming that an animal shelter at Ettayapuram in West Tambaram had been ill-treating animals. These animals were kept in confinement and not fed properly. He further said the place was filthy and the environment was unsuitable for the animals. He alleged some of the cats were found feeding on the carcass of other cats. Hence, he filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the team rescued 101 animals and placed them under the care of other animal welfare organisations. Somamangalam police registered a case under sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and an inquiry is on.