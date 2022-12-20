Cyclathon for cancer awareness by MGM hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGM Cancer Institute along with TI India organised Ride for a Cause – The Cyclathon, on Sunday. It commenced from TI Cycles of India Ambattur OT and concluded at MGM Cancer Institute, Nelson Manickam Road, Aminjikarai.

The cyclathon was flagged off by E Kangaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur Range, Avadi Police Commissionerate. Other guests present during at the flag off were Joseph Premraj, associate vice president, Admin & CSR Head at Murugappa Group and Dr MA Raja, senior consultant, Medical Oncology, Director of Oncology Services, MGM Healthcare.

Over 200 participants took part in the cyclathon, an initiative to raise awareness on cancer. The 14-km stretch had cyclists showcasing their sporting skills and were seen carrying few key messages on the disease.

Dr Raja, said, “MGM Healthcare is all set to launch its exclusive Institute for Cancer at the earliest in the city. Through this initiative we want to eradicate the fear prevalent among the people about Cancer. We want the patients to go through the journey of cancer in a smooth relaxed way.”

