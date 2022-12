By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (December 30). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details.

TAMBARAM:

MADIPAKKAM

KEELKATTALAI: Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Soundarajan Nagar, Big Street, Ambal Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Balamurugan Nagar.

PERAMBUR:

KILPAUK WATER WORKS: MuthammanKoil Street, Chetty Street and SolaiammanKoil Street.

