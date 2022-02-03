The road to traffic safety

CHENNAI: Moving just a few seconds before the light turns green, riding on the wrong side to quickly get across the street, cutting between cars to shorten the ETA — India has many ways to bend the traffic rules for its convenience. But it’s these little hacks that have big consequences. To move the next generation of drivers in the right direction and ensure that they follow traffic rules and regulations, Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School organised an indoor traffic simulation park. With signboards lining walls, model traffic lights, car seats and even screen simulation for a two-wheeler, children have an opportunity to understand Indian traffic before stepping into the streets.
