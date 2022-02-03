STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The road to traffic safety

But it’s these little hacks that have big consequences.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By R Satish babu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Moving just a few seconds before the light turns green, riding on the wrong side to quickly get across the street, cutting between cars to shorten the ETA — India has many ways to bend the traffic rules for its convenience. But it’s these little hacks that have big consequences. To move the next generation of drivers in the right direction and ensure that they follow traffic rules and regulations, Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School organised an indoor traffic simulation park. With signboards lining walls, model traffic lights, car seats and even screen simulation for a two-wheeler, children have an opportunity to understand Indian traffic before stepping into the streets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic safety
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp