IIT-Madras forms new centre to solve water problems

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT-M) has established an interdisciplinary water management and policy centre called AquaMap to solve water-related problems of the country.

Published: 08th February 2022

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Parasuram Balasubramanian, CEO of Theme Work Analytics, and Krishnan Narayanan, president of Itihaasa Research and Digital, both IIT -M alumni, have provided a seed grant commitment of Rs 3 crore for two years to the centre. They will also help in crafting the five-year plan, said a statement issued by the institute. 

The centre will provide smart solutions for water problems by designing scalable models. These models would be implemented at chosen locations across the country, as a proof of concept.

AquaMap envisages to address complex real-life water problems through consortia approach; get established as an entity to deliver solutions with wide impact and application; complete successful pilot studies in at least six water innovation villages/towns, that can be showcased as replicable models for water management and policy implementation, within the country; and set up a hydro-informatics laboratory, the statement said.

