Movie outing, iPhone, empathy and more: A Valentine's Day wishlist from the disabled

Manasa R By

Express News Service

From care-giving as a gesture of support to buying a gift for your personal well-being, love languages take on innumerable expressions and significance. This Valentine's season, a few persons with disabilities (PwD) in the city talk about their desired expressions of love.

Salesh Dipak Fernando, subtitle editor

As a movie buff, nothing gives me greater pleasure than being taken on a theatre outing. Those few hours of escape from the world is quite something else; it’s the best gift ever. I also love receiving handwritten letters as they are quite meaningful. I meet and hang out with a new person every Valentine’s Day. Watching a film or just chilling together is how I prefer showing love and affection.

Dr Aiswarya Rao, founder of Better World Shelter for Women with Disabilities

I love picking out and sending gifts to the people I love; I do it all the time. I don’t receive nearly as much as I give but that has never deterred me. My best friend just gifted me a beautiful lampshade she found in Mumbai. I love it so much. I also believe in getting a gift for myself frequently. As I’m a quilter and textile artist, I collect all kinds of art supplies. I have even bequeathed my vast collection of scissors from across the world in my will. I celebrate self-love every day.

Malathi, Tamil Nadu wheel-chaired basketball player

Respect is the one gift that I would like to receive every day. I want my partner to treat me with respect, let me have my freedom, give me positive encouragement, fulfil my little wishes, and not take me for granted. Giving a few hours of our time to make someone’s day is so special, right? When I take my wheel-chaired friends on a day out, I look at their smiles and it makes my heart soar. Time is truly the greatest gift one can give.

Dr Shanthipriya, founder-CEO of SAAR Foundation

As a young-onset Parkinson’s warrior, I live with a neurodegenerative disorder that has no cure. For me, there is nothing greater than unconditional love and care from loved ones. Do not show me pity or sympathy. Instead, understand, accept, and empathise with the daily struggles of a chronically ill person — this is what I want. When I underwent a 12-hour neurosurgical procedure (Deep brain stimulation), my husband and family were my biggest pillars of support during that time. That is love.

ALSO READ: Love from the other side

Swarnalatha J, founder & managing trustee of Swarga Foundation, Coimbatore

I'm a wheelchair user and I need to be supported by two people even for wheelchair transfers to my bed or to the toilet. I wish to receive some alone time and privacy for myself this Valentine's. I am weary of having to be surrounded by people all the time even while in the bathroom. I would like undisturbed pockets of time where I can call my close friends (I talk via the speaker option on the mobile phone) without anyone listening to my private conversations.

Shailesh, manager at Museum of Possibilities

Love and care from my loved ones are what I long for. I give all the love I have when I am treated well. I recently got engaged. I’m very excited to gift my fiancé something pretty I picked up for Valentine's Day. Once, for my birthday, she cooked my favourite — carrot halwa. That is the best gift I have ever received! Although we haven’t been able to visit parks and beaches much because of the pandemic, we speak on video calls regularly. She doesn't treat me differently because of my disability. We love spending time together and traveling long distances to meet each other.

Nandhu Sundaram, freelance journalist

I love mobile phones, they make me happy. I wish to gift myself an iPhone soon. Hopefully, I will receive a phone for Valentine's! My wife and I always mark the special day with off-key celebrations at home and we get gifts for each other, too. This time, I'm getting her a necklace. We have been married for ten years and this is something we like doing for each other annually. It's gratifying to have a day like this.

C. Govindakrishnan, founder of Nethrodaya

My wife and I love celebrating Valentine's. I buy her yellow roses and she gets me t-shirts. Usually, in marriages like ours, when a visually impaired person is married to an able-bodied person, it's often the relatives who can sometimes be insensitive. That is what I hope for — acceptance and inclusion by family. I have also observed that women are more willing to marry persons with disabilities than men. For me, my wife is my rock. She is my oxygen. We have been successfully married for twenty-three years.

Sachin* (name changed on request)

I always buy Valentine's Day gifts for my partner. This year too, I have ordered one. We have barely stepped out in the past two years due to the pandemic situation. I really wish we could have celebrated this day by going out for dinner or an outing. It would have made the occasion really special.