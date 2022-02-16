STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC reserves order on petition against Udhaya’s election victory

The petition against the victory of Udhayanidhi was filed by ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Katchi, who contested the polls from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on an election petition challenging the victory of DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was elected to the State Assembly from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Justice V Bharathidasan reserved the orders after the counsel for the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition. The petition against the victory of Udhayanidhi was filed by ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Katchi, who contested the polls from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

He alleged that Udhayanidhi had furnished false information on criminal antecedents deliberately and intentionally in his nomination papers and it affected the polls. The petitioner wanted the court to declare his nomination illegal, and declare the results null and void. Though the matter was listed for pronouncing orders on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel wanted to withdraw the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp