Madras HC reserves order on petition against Udhaya’s election victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on an election petition challenging the victory of DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was elected to the State Assembly from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Justice V Bharathidasan reserved the orders after the counsel for the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition. The petition against the victory of Udhayanidhi was filed by ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Katchi, who contested the polls from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

He alleged that Udhayanidhi had furnished false information on criminal antecedents deliberately and intentionally in his nomination papers and it affected the polls. The petitioner wanted the court to declare his nomination illegal, and declare the results null and void. Though the matter was listed for pronouncing orders on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel wanted to withdraw the petition.