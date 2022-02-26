Power from small gas plants 150-200% costlier, says report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of Tangedco officials, which inspected the defunct Ennore thermal plant campus last December to set up 100 small gas-based power units of 18 to 20 MW each (for a total capacity of 2,000MW), has submitted a report saying that per unit cost of production of power at the plant may be between Rs 7 and Rs 10. This is almost 150 per cent to 200 per cent more than the cost of power produced in thermal power plants in TN, which now stands at `5 per unit.

The proposal to set up these plants was announced by Power Minister Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu Assembly last September. The proposal was mooted by the State to utilise the vacant space available at the Ennore plant which was shut a few years ago. The Union government has also advised State power discoms to reduce dependency on coal plants to reduce air pollution.

A senior Tangeco official told TNIE that they had planned to obtain Liquefied Natural Gas from Indian Oil Corporation for the plant. “But as per the report of the panel, the production cost is steep compared to coal plants. If the State government requests the Union petroleum ministry to lower LNG price, the IOC may offer the fuel at a lower cost,” the official said.

The project, which may cost Rs 5,000 crore, may take three years to be completed. Tangedco may soon file a detailed project report and seek loan from Power Finance Corporation for the project.

Why small gas plants of 18 to 20 MW each?

Small gas-based power plants are easy to operate in varying climatic conditions. The fuel, LNG, is also available throughout the year. Smaller units can also be switched on and off depending on fluctuating demand for power.