STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN launches project to digitise demarcation of forest boundaries

The State government has launched ‘Tamil Nadu Digital Forests’ project to take stock of all the valuable forest resources, and digitise the forest boundaries to identify and curb encroachments.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger, forest

Image of tiger in a forest area used for representational purpose (Photo | Special arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government has launched ‘Tamil Nadu Digital Forests’ project to take stock of all the valuable forest resources, and digitise the forest boundaries to identify and curb encroachments.
Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu, who passed the G.O., said the objective was to develop a strong, centralised repository of geo-spatial database, which is accurate, authentic and transparent. “The initiative will help in making evidence-based decisions whenever a project comes for approval,” she said.

As per the project proposal submitted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Department) Ashok Upreti, the forest department intends to carry out a DGPS survey to prepare necessary geo-databases with boundary details, and strengthen the IT infrastructure using artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and cloud computing etc.

The government has accorded administration sanction of Rs 33.10 crore for the project’s implementation. A senior forest official told TNIE this was a crucial initiative considering there is a lot of ambiguity and inconsistencies in terms of forest boundaries, which result in encroachment of forest land and pile-up of project files that seek no-objection certificate.

“If there is a central repository of geo-spatial database, where boundaries of every reserve forest, wildlife corridors, eco-sensitive zones, wetlands and zones of influence are digitally demarcated, then it becomes seamlessly easy to delineate and make informed decisions,” the official said.

For instance, when the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project was proposed in Bodi West Hills in Theni, it wasn’t even reported by forest officials that the site was falling inside the designated Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor.

“Only recently did we realise it and raised objections, stalling the project. This kind of situations can be avoided if we have digital maps of forest boundaries for reference. Likewise, there are resorts and quarries operating inside forest areas.” The G.O. says the project will also help in real-time monitoring of incidents like forest fires, wildlife depredation, plantation activities, wildlife corridors, and in reporting human-wildlife conflict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp