STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN industrial park work on despite ruling by NGT?

Status quo ordered based on proof of migratory birds at Ennore site

Published: 12th January 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil Nadu Polymer Park construction site in Ennore

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Polymer Park Limited is allegedly going ahead with construction of its industrial park in Ennore despite the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering status quo.

On December 10, the tribunal ordered status quo till disposal of the appeal after petitioner K Saravanan’s counsel submitted pictures and video evidence showing presence of migratory birds in the project site, which according to the petitioner is a waterbody, forming part of the Ennore wetland complex as per the 1996 Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

Saravanan who visited the project site recently said, “Construction and land filling work was going on. Multiple earthmovers were at work and trucks were seen bringing in fly ash for land filling,” he said and shared pictures and videos dated January 6 and January 10. The petitioner’s counsel has now issued legal notice to B Elangovan, managing director of Tamil Nadu Polymer Park Limited for the alleged violation.

It can be learnt that the previous government formed a special purpose vehicle — Tamil Nadu Polymer Industries Park Limited, a joint venture of TIDCO and SIPCOT — to build an exclusive park for polymer components/products and allied machine manufacturing industries in an area of 243.78 acres in Voyalur and Puzhudivakkam villages of Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district. 

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had granted clearance, which is currently under challenge before the NGT bench. B Elangovan did not answer TNIE’s email seeking response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT industrial park Ennore Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp