TN industrial park work on despite ruling by NGT?

By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Polymer Park Limited is allegedly going ahead with construction of its industrial park in Ennore despite the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering status quo.

On December 10, the tribunal ordered status quo till disposal of the appeal after petitioner K Saravanan’s counsel submitted pictures and video evidence showing presence of migratory birds in the project site, which according to the petitioner is a waterbody, forming part of the Ennore wetland complex as per the 1996 Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

Saravanan who visited the project site recently said, “Construction and land filling work was going on. Multiple earthmovers were at work and trucks were seen bringing in fly ash for land filling,” he said and shared pictures and videos dated January 6 and January 10. The petitioner’s counsel has now issued legal notice to B Elangovan, managing director of Tamil Nadu Polymer Park Limited for the alleged violation.

It can be learnt that the previous government formed a special purpose vehicle — Tamil Nadu Polymer Industries Park Limited, a joint venture of TIDCO and SIPCOT — to build an exclusive park for polymer components/products and allied machine manufacturing industries in an area of 243.78 acres in Voyalur and Puzhudivakkam villages of Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had granted clearance, which is currently under challenge before the NGT bench. B Elangovan did not answer TNIE’s email seeking response.