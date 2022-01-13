STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Union Health Minister Mandaviya all praise for TN govt after inspecting Covid facilities

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday praised Tamil Nadu’s “great work towards defeating Covid-19”.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya watches a demonstration along with State Health Minister Ma Subramanian during his visit to the Covid war room at DMS campus. | Debadatta Mallick

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya watches a demonstration along with State Health Minister Ma Subramanian during his visit to the Covid war room at DMS campus. | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday praised Tamil Nadu’s “great work towards defeating Covid-19”. Tweeting about his visit to Chennai during which he inspected several facilities in the State capital, Mandaviya said, “During my visit to Tamil Nadu, I carried out an inspection of control rooms, Covid-19 war room, 108 control centre & PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES, at DMS compound, Teynampet, Chennai. The local administration is doing great work towards defeating Covid-19.”

The Union Health Minister who was in the city to attend the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from New Delhi, was briefed on the functioning of the control room and 104 emergency helpline at the DMS campus. 

Mandaviya inspected the oxygen facilities in view of the Covid situation in the State. The Union Minister was accompanied by State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Dr TS Selvavinayagam and other senior officials.

Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the Government Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Hospital. The minister also chaired a meeting with the Regional Director of Directorate General of Health Services, National Centre for Disease Control officers, Deputy Director of DCGI and Regional Head of ICMR in Chennai, and discussed various aspects related to the Covid-19 situation.

Subramanian earlier inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme enrollment kiosk at Saidapet. Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said one more kiosk will be inaugurated at Thousand Lights area. Soon these centres will be inaugurated in other districts also, Subramanian said.

Ma Subramanian gets booster shot
Health Minister Ma Subramanian took his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at Saidapet on Wednesday. He also urged all the people who are eligible for booster doses to take it. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services, the Chennai City Medical Officer and other officials to open all the existing government Covid vaccination centres for precaution dose as well as vaccination of 15-18 age group, apart from regular sessions for those above 18 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp