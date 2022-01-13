Union Health Minister Mandaviya all praise for TN govt after inspecting Covid facilities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday praised Tamil Nadu’s “great work towards defeating Covid-19”. Tweeting about his visit to Chennai during which he inspected several facilities in the State capital, Mandaviya said, “During my visit to Tamil Nadu, I carried out an inspection of control rooms, Covid-19 war room, 108 control centre & PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES, at DMS compound, Teynampet, Chennai. The local administration is doing great work towards defeating Covid-19.”

The Union Health Minister who was in the city to attend the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from New Delhi, was briefed on the functioning of the control room and 104 emergency helpline at the DMS campus.

Mandaviya inspected the oxygen facilities in view of the Covid situation in the State. The Union Minister was accompanied by State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Dr TS Selvavinayagam and other senior officials.

Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the Government Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Hospital. The minister also chaired a meeting with the Regional Director of Directorate General of Health Services, National Centre for Disease Control officers, Deputy Director of DCGI and Regional Head of ICMR in Chennai, and discussed various aspects related to the Covid-19 situation.

Subramanian earlier inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme enrollment kiosk at Saidapet. Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said one more kiosk will be inaugurated at Thousand Lights area. Soon these centres will be inaugurated in other districts also, Subramanian said.

Ma Subramanian gets booster shot

Health Minister Ma Subramanian took his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at Saidapet on Wednesday. He also urged all the people who are eligible for booster doses to take it. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services, the Chennai City Medical Officer and other officials to open all the existing government Covid vaccination centres for precaution dose as well as vaccination of 15-18 age group, apart from regular sessions for those above 18 years.