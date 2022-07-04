Gang attacks photographer on Chennai's Marina Beach near DGP office

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons, including three minors, were detained by police for chasing and attacking a 23-year-old photographer on the Marina Beach on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera by a morning walker. The incident took place near the Director General of Police office.

According to the Marina police, one of the accused was identified as V Anand (25) of Ice House, while the other three were minors. Ilamaran of Vyasarpadi, the victim, had come to the beach with his friends for a wedding photoshoot.

Around 6 am when Ilamaran and his friends were clicking pictures near the 'I LOVE CHENNAI' selfie point, Anand approached them and started an argument. Anand then demanded Ilamaran hand over the camera and mobile phone. On seeing this, Ilamaran's friends scolded Anand and he left.

A few minutes later, Anand returned with a group and confronted Ilamaran’s group. This led to both groups attacking each other. A passerby recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone. The viral video shows a group wielding machetes chasing Ilamaran and attacking him. The video also shows the group threatening onlookers.

With help of the video clip and CCTV footage from the scene, the Marina police took Anand and three others into custody for questioning. The police said they are trying to identify the other accused.

Following the incident, the city police said special teams, comprising two inspectors and 20 constables each, will be deployed in places where people gather near the beach. Four patrol vehicles and more than 20 personnel are already stationed as part of anti-crime squads and anti-drowning units.

Ilamaran was clicking pictures near the selfie point, when Anand came up to him and demanded he hand over the camera and the cellphone