STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Gang attacks photographer on Chennai's Marina Beach near DGP office

Around 6 am when the victim and his friends were clicking pictures near the 'I LOVE CHENNAI' selfie point, one of the accused approached them and started an argument.

Published: 04th July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the video showing machete-wielding gang chasing the photographer on the Marina on Sunday morning

A still from the video showing machete-wielding gang chasing the photographer on the Marina on Sunday morning. (Photo| EPS)

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons, including three minors, were detained by police for chasing and attacking a 23-year-old photographer on the Marina Beach on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera by a morning walker. The incident took place near the Director General of Police office.

According to the Marina police, one of the accused was identified as V Anand (25) of Ice House, while the other three were minors. Ilamaran of Vyasarpadi, the victim, had come to the beach with his friends for a wedding photoshoot.

Around 6 am when Ilamaran and his friends were clicking pictures near the 'I LOVE CHENNAI' selfie point, Anand approached them and started an argument. Anand then demanded Ilamaran hand over the camera and mobile phone. On seeing this, Ilamaran's friends scolded Anand and he left.

A few minutes later, Anand returned with a group and confronted Ilamaran’s group. This led to both groups attacking each other. A passerby recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone. The viral video shows a group wielding machetes chasing Ilamaran and attacking him. The video also shows the group threatening onlookers.

With help of the video clip and CCTV footage from the scene, the Marina police took Anand and three others into custody for questioning. The police said they are trying to identify the other accused.

Following the incident, the city police said special teams, comprising two inspectors and 20 constables each, will be deployed in places where people gather near the beach. Four patrol vehicles and more than 20 personnel are already stationed as part of anti-crime squads and anti-drowning units.

Demanded camera, phone

Ilamaran was clicking pictures near the selfie point, when Anand came up to him and demanded he hand over the camera and the cellphone

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai photographer Marina Beach
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp