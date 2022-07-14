STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kid falls to death from fifth floor of apartment in Chennai's Poonamallee

Police said on Monday, Ravi had left home early to drop his son, Kennet Aarav (8) for football practice and later went to church for the 6.30am service.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI  A three-and-half-year-old girl, who was alone at home, fell down from the fifth floor of her apartment complex in Poonamallee on Monday morning and succumbed at night. The child's father A Ravi (42) works as a revenue assistant with the Poonamallee Municipality while mother Sindhiya Herin (32), is a homemaker.

Police said on Monday, Ravi had left home early to drop his son, Kennet Aarav (8) for football practice and later went to church for the 6.30am service. A few minutes later, Sindhiya left for morning walk, leaving behind Aditi at home.

"The child was sleeping and the parents had locked all the doors. However, an hour later, the watchman of the apartment complex called up the parents informing them that Aditi was found unconscious by one of the residents and was handed over to the neighbours," said inspector Chidambara Murugesan, Poonamallee police station.

While Sindhiya and the neighbour left for A nearby private hospital, Ravi who entered the house found the balcony door open and checked the CCTV footage available with the security. "Only after seeing the footage did they realise that the child had fallen from the balcony. There was a chair near the balcony door. We suspect Aditi must have woken up and wondered where her parents were. She could have climbed the chair, opened the balcony door and fell down," said inspector Murugesan.

Police said the girl fell on her hips and had an internal bleeding. She looked fine externally, with just bruises, but doctors said the bones had dislocated. According to the complaint from Sindhiya, Aditi who regained consciousness at the hospital had complained of breathing difficulty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonamallee
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp