Jilted lover climbs transmission tower in Chennai's Chromepet, area sees power cut

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demanding that a Class XI girl marry him, 19-year-old Kishore from Chromepet climbed atop a transmission tower on Friday morning. Due to this, power supply in the locality was cut for two hours.

Kishore works as a painter and also plays traditional 'Parai' at funerals, said the police. He was allegedly in a relationship with a girl from the locality for about two years. She broke off ties with him due to a misunderstanding.

At around 8 am on Friday, Kishore climbed atop the 80-feet high-tension transmission tower at Durga Nagar in Tambaram Sanatorium. Passersby, who noticed him, informed the police. His parents were also informed and they rushed to the spot, said the police.

After two hours of failed talks, the police brought the girl to the spot. The girl agreed to marry Kishore and he finally climbed down. Electricity supply was interrupted for about two hours in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Irumbuliyur and Chromepet areas.

Police said, the EMU service between Tambaram-Beach was also disrupted due to lack of power supply. Chromepet police registered a case. Kishore was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

