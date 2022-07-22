Home Cities Chennai

NGT imposes Rs 5 crore interim fine on TANGEDCO over roads in Ennore wetlands near Chennai

The tribunal passed the order in case filed by Ennore fisherman RL Srinivasan, who charged that the power corporation built roads in waterbodies.

Ennore wetlands near the North Chennai power plant

Ennore wetlands near the North Chennai power plant. (Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped an interim environmental compensation of Rs 5 crore on TANGEDCO for building "unauthorised" roads in Ennore wetlands.

The four-member tribunal bench headed by NGT chairperson Adash Kumar Goel passed the order in case filed by Ennore fisherman RL Srinivasan, who charged that the power corporation built roads in waterbodies and sought restraining orders for further construction and removal of debris.

The petitioner said the road was built for foreshore facilities (coal conveyor corridor) behind Ennore Thermal Power Station. The coal conveyor area has lot of mangroves and is ecologically fragile. CRZ clearance does not envisage such roads for construction.

The Union environment minister had filed a site inspection report saying two approach roads were laid for setting-up the coal conveyer system crossing over the Buckingham Canal and Ennore Creet backwaters. "Construction of roads requires prior approval from the ministry and the TN State Coastal Zone Management Authority. The road will obstruct the natural flow of water," the report reads.

The joint committee formed by NGT also reckons laying of roads without approval a violation. However, TANGEDCO claims these were only temporary roads. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in its reported submitted on May 18, says the encroachments were removed and there is no obstruction to the flow of the rivers.

The tribunal said that TANGEDCO is accountable for past violations and directed it to pay Rs 5 crore in two months towards interim compensation which may be utilised for restoration of environment in the area by preparing an integrated restoration plan.

