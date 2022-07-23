Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu provides 21.24 acres of defence land for Chennai Airport modernisation

The land would help realise the proposal prepared by the Public Works Department to divert this drain, from outside the airport boundary through Cowl Bazaar area.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount

A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The modernisation of Chennai Airport, under the second phase, got a boost after the State government allotted 21.24 acres of defence land. The land provided includes 2.544 acres of defence land in Pallavaram for drainage purpose.

It will be used for the diversion of Pammal drain near the airport boundary. The drain has been an attraction for birds and the huge volume of sewage entering the airport may damage the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS).

The land would help realise the proposal prepared by the Public Works Department to divert this drain, from outside the airport boundary through Cowl Bazaar area. Similarly, the airport got 8.50 acres of Indian Navy land for construction of parallel taxi track. Currently, Chennai Airport has two runways - the main runway and a secondary runway.

But capacities of both runways are limited. As such Airport Authority of India is looking at the feasibility of building a parallel taxiway in the small piece of land. The parallel taxiway could take two years since the date of acquisition. The airport got 10.20 acres of defence land in St Thomas Mount for CAT-1 approach light system.

The lights will help the pilot to identify the runway environment and align the aircraft. An approach lighting system consists of a series of strategically placed lights extending outward from the approach end of a runway. It plays a role in guaranteeing safe landings, said authorities.

