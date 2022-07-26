Flood mitigation: Highways dept to link Chennai drains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent inundation during rains, the State Highways department is planning to link stormwater drains on arterial roads in the Chennai Metropolitan area. This will help prevent waterlogging at Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, Kolathur, Perumbakkam, Panaiyur, Ramapuram, Medavakkam, Guduvancheri, and few other places, which were submerged in 2021.

Work is to be taken up as per recommendation of the advisory committee on mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai, formed under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer V Thirupugazh last year. Accepting the proposal of the chief engineer (Construction & Maintenance) of highways, the government granted Rs 93.70 crore for the work.

The project involves constructing drains, culverts, and minor bridges along roads and waterways on major roads in Southern and Southeastern parts of the city, said a recent G.O. To drain rainwater from the IT corridor along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, a high-level bridge at Medavakkam - Sholinganallur - Kudimiyandithoppu Road (ELCOT) is to be built at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore.

Similarly, macro drains will be constructed at Irumbuliyur - Vandalur - Orgadam - Walajabad Road at an estimate of Rs 20 crore. About Rs 3.25 crore is allotted for rebuilding a minor bridge on Semmanjeri - DLF Road, revealed the order.

The highways department earmarked Rs 20 crore for the construction of drain and culvert boxes on Valasaravakkam - Ramapuram Road and Rs 16.7 crore for Inner Ring Road (Jawaharlal Nehru Road).

Drainage lines on Periyar EVR Road, GST Road (Guindy - Tambaram), Taramani - Perungudi Link Road, VOC Salai (Wall Tax Road), Rajiv Gandhi Salai and OMR to Thazhambur road will be connected by culverts.

A senior official from highways department said, “Water stagnated in Southern parts of the city should drain through Okkiyam Maduvu and Buckingham Canal. The civil works will commence soon.”

