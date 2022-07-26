Home Cities Chennai

Flood mitigation: Highways dept to link Chennai drains

To prevent inundation during rains, the State Highways department is planning to link stormwater drains on arterial roads in the Chennai Metropolitan area.

Published: 26th July 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

The construction of a stormwater drain on the Thoraipakkam- Pallavaram Radial Road is under way | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To prevent inundation during rains, the State Highways department is planning to link stormwater drains on arterial roads in the Chennai Metropolitan area. This will help prevent waterlogging at Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, Kolathur,  Perumbakkam, Panaiyur, Ramapuram, Medavakkam, Guduvancheri, and few other places, which were submerged in 2021.

Work is to be taken up as per recommendation of the advisory committee on mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai, formed under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer V Thirupugazh last year. Accepting the proposal of the chief engineer (Construction & Maintenance) of highways, the government granted Rs 93.70 crore for the work.

The project involves constructing drains, culverts, and minor bridges along roads and waterways on major roads in Southern and Southeastern parts of the city, said a recent G.O. To drain rainwater from the IT corridor along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, a high-level bridge at Medavakkam - Sholinganallur - Kudimiyandithoppu Road (ELCOT) is to be built at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore.

Similarly, macro drains will be constructed at Irumbuliyur - Vandalur - Orgadam - Walajabad Road at an estimate of Rs 20 crore. About Rs 3.25 crore is allotted for rebuilding a minor bridge on Semmanjeri - DLF Road, revealed the order.

The highways department earmarked Rs 20 crore for the construction of drain and culvert boxes on Valasaravakkam - Ramapuram Road and Rs 16.7 crore for Inner Ring Road (Jawaharlal Nehru Road).
Drainage lines on Periyar EVR Road, GST Road (Guindy - Tambaram), Taramani - Perungudi Link Road, VOC Salai (Wall Tax Road), Rajiv Gandhi Salai and OMR to Thazhambur road will be connected by culverts.

A senior official from highways department said, “Water stagnated in Southern parts of the city should drain through Okkiyam Maduvu and Buckingham Canal. The civil works will commence soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stormwater drains Chennai drains
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp