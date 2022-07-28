Chennai Corporation gets Rs 508 crore for infra projects

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About Rs 508.52 crore has been allotted to the Greater Chennai Corporation by the State Infrastructure and Amenities (I&A) Promotion Committee for taking up infrastructure projects such as redevelopment of streets, bridges and flyovers, including a new flyover at Valluvar Kottam and high-level bridges across Cooum in two places.

The proposals were presented by the civic body at the 19th I&A Promotion Committee Meeting held at the secretariat earlier this month. After discussing the proposals, Rs 60 crore each was approved for the high-level bridges at Chinna Nolambur and Om Shakti Nagar across the Cooum, Rs 100 crore for Chennai Mega Streets Project, and Rs 176 crore for flyover at Valluvar Kottam.

Apart from this, Rs 5 crore was approved for building a bridge across Adambakkam Lake at Jeevan Nagar Second Street and Rs 6.2 crore for demolition and reconstruction of a bridge across Otteri Nullah, according to senior corporation officials. During the meeting, the civic body had also pitched for funds for Multi Modal Facility Complex (MMFC) at Broadway Bus Stand.

In what will be the city’s first multi-modal complex, the MMFC was proposed to integrate various modes of public transport like buses, metro and trains on a three-acre facility with multi-level parking. However, the committee decided that since it was a commercial project, the city corporation may explore Public-Private Partnership options.

The committee also sanctioned funds for infrastructure projects in Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Kumbakonam, Karur, Kancheepuram and Rameswaram worth Rs 128.8 crore. In Tiruchy, the sanctioned projects included the construction of a railover bridge near Maris theatre at a cost of`36 crore and the construction of a bridge at Eswaran Koil and widening of bridge at Nataraja theatre is to be taken up in Tiruppur at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

